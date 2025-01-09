Utah aims to break home slide in game against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (13-24-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (17-16-7, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club play the San Jose Sharks looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Utah has a 17-16-7 record overall and a 5-8-4 record on its home ice. The Utah Hockey Club have a -6 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 120 conceded.

San Jose has a 13-24-6 record overall and a 5-11-5 record in road games. The Sharks have a -37 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 149 conceded.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press