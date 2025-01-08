Flames in action against the Kings following overtime win

Calgary Flames (19-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -231, Flames +189; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Flames knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime.

Los Angeles is 23-10-5 overall with a 6-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 10-1-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Calgary is 19-14-7 overall and 6-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have committed 162 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Flames won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 17 goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press