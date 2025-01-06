Ducks host the Flames after Vatrano’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (18-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Calgary Flames after Frank Vatrano’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ducks’ 4-1 win.

Anaheim is 17-18-4 overall and 4-9-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 16-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary is 18-14-7 overall with a 5-4-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have committed 159 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 14 goals with 19 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press