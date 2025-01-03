Ducks visit the Oilers after shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (16-17-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (22-12-3, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -459, Ducks +351; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 4-4-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 22-12-3 record overall. The Oilers are 10th in NHL play with 121 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Anaheim has a 16-17-4 record overall and a 4-8-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have gone 15-0-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 27 goals with 29 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has two goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press