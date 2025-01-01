Rangers putting goalie Igor Shesterkin on IR with an upper body injury, AP source says View Photo

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is going on injured reserve, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the moved had not been announced. The person said Shesterkin has an upper-body injury.

Shesterkin is being sidelined while the Rangers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’ve lost seven of eight and 15 of their past 19 games to fall from a solid playoff position to last place in the Metropolitan Division and just ahead of the Buffalo Sabres at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The 29-year-old Shesterkin, who recently signed a $92 million extension through the 2032-33 season, is 11-15-1 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage through 27 games. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top netminder had a 2.58 GAA and .912 save percentage last season when he helped the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top regular-season record. Shesterkin also backstopped them to the Eastern Conference final before losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida.

Shesterkin landing on IR comes after Rangers general manager Chris Drury traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim and winger Kaapo Kakko to Seattle earlier this month in moves aimed to turn his team’s performance around.

