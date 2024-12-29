Ducks face the Oilers in division play

Edmonton Oilers (21-11-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-17-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -293, Ducks +236; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers head to the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division play on Sunday.

Anaheim is 13-17-4 overall with a 3-8-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 5-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Edmonton has a 4-3-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 21-11-3 record overall. The Oilers have given up 99 goals while scoring 114 for a +15 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Killorn has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has six goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press