Stars forward Mason Marchment taken to hospital after getting hit in face by puck

Stars forward Mason Marchment taken to hospital after getting hit in face by puck View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Stars forward Mason Marchment was helped off the ice during Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild and taken to a hospital after being hit in the face by a puck.

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said Marchment is OK, but was not sure how long he’ll be sidelined.

Marchment was stationed near the crease during a Dallas power play late in the first period when a shot by Evgenii Dadonov from near the blue line was redirected by Logan Stankoven and struck Marchment just below his visor.

Marchment immediately crumbled to the ice. With blood puddling as he was helped to his feet, he was assisted to the tunnel while holding a towel to his face. He did not return to the game.

“It wasn’t pretty,” DeBoer said following his team’s 3-2 loss in overtime. “He’s OK, but I don’t know how long (he’ll be out).”

Marchment also was hit in the face by a puck Nov. 9 at Winnipeg but was stitched up and returned to the ice.

Marchment is third on the Stars with 12 goals and second with 27 points. He scored both goals when Dallas won 2-1 at Minnesota on Nov. 16 in their only previous meeting this season.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL