Utah Hockey Club host the Ducks after Guenther’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (12-15-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-11-5, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Anaheim Ducks after Dylan Guenther scored two goals in the Utah Hockey Club’s 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Utah has a 5-5-3 record at home and a 16-11-5 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have gone 6-6-4 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Anaheim is 12-15-4 overall and 6-5-3 on the road. The Ducks have conceded 95 goals while scoring 75 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Pavel Mintyukov scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guenther has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has nine goals and eight assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press