Oilers host the Sharks after overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (11-19-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (19-11-2, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks after the Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton is 3-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 19-11-2 overall. The Oilers have allowed 92 goals while scoring 105 for a +13 scoring differential.

San Jose has gone 11-19-5 overall with a 4-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks serve 8.6 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has four goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press