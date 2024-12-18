Ducks take on the Jets following overtime victory

Winnipeg Jets (23-9-1, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-14-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -193, Ducks +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets after the Ducks took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 5-9-1 record at home and an 11-14-4 record overall. The Ducks are 4-7-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Winnipeg is 23-9-1 overall and 12-6-0 on the road. The Jets have scored 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank first in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has seven goals and seven assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 19 goals and 21 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press