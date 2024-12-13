Utah Hockey Club take on the Sharks following Guenther’s 2-goal performance

Utah Hockey Club (13-11-5, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-16-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club visit the San Jose Sharks after Dylan Guenther scored two goals in the Utah Hockey Club’s 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose has a 6-6-1 record in home games and an 11-16-5 record overall. The Sharks have committed 121 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Utah has a 13-11-5 record overall and a 9-6-2 record in road games. The Utah Hockey Club have a 6-6-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Walman has five goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Celebrini has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Guenther has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Kevin Stenlund has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press