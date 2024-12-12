Maple Leafs host the Ducks after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (10-13-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -400, Ducks +312; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Anaheim Ducks after the Maple Leafs knocked off the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime.

Toronto has a 12-4-0 record at home and a 17-9-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs are 6-3-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 10-13-4 record overall and a 5-4-3 record on the road. The Ducks have gone 3-6-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 17 goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has eight goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press