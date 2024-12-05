Jack Eichel says Team USA seeks to prove it has closed the gap on Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

It didn’t take much to stir Jack Eichel’s national pride in looking ahead to representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Appearing on a Team USA Zoom call on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights forward jumped right in when reminded how U.S. teams featuring NHL players competing in best-on-best international tournaments haven’t won a gold medal since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey series.

“I’ll take it,” Eichel interjected after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy apologized for not hearing the question.

“I think there’s a lot to prove for us as USA Hockey,” Eichel said. “I think for a while it was Canada on a pedestal by themselves. And I think for us, we feel like we’ve closed that gap. And I think this is a great opportunity to prove that.”

From the Boston area, Eichel supported his case by referring to the growing pool of American talent that’s entered the NHL though the U.S. national development program over the past decade. And that’s reflected in how a majority of the U.S. team’s 23-player roster is made up of USNDP alumni, Eichel included.

“Obviously, we feel very confident in our group and the names on our roster,” Eichel said. “But that’s only half the battle. You’ve got to go out there and do it. And we’re excited for that opportunity.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off was unveiled last All-Star Weekend. It splits NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. into four teams, replacing the All-Star Game format this season.

Eichel’s comments came a day after the nations unveiled their entire rosters to compete in the NHL/NHL Players’ Association-backed tournament being split between Montreal and Boston and running from Feb. 12-20.

Though talented, the Americans have lacked success at the senior international level.

The U.S. last medaled at the world championships by winning bronze in 2021, and hasn’t placed better than third since 1960 at Squaw Valley, which also doubled as the Winter Games. The Americans’ last Olympic gold came with amateurs competing at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, since dubbed the “Miracle On Ice,” while winning silver medals with NHL players in 2002 and 2010 — both times losing to Canada.

And then there was 1996, when goalie Mike Richter earned World Cup MVP honors in helping the Americans beat Canada in a decisive Game 3 of the final series.

“I think we check every box there is,” McAvoy said. “I think the confidence amongst us in our group should be sky high.”

The U.S. team’s brain trust, headed by Wild GM Bill Guerin and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience over potential in filling out the 17 remaining roster spots.

Forwards Chris Kreider, of the Rangers, and Brock Nelson, of the Islanders, are the oldest players on the team at age 33, and have extensive world championships experience. The youngest player is also the only one with Olympic experience: 22-year-old Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber, who played at the Beijing Games in 2022 when the NHL pulled out because of pandemic-related scheduling issues.

They’ll go up against a talent-laden Team Canada that features forwards Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

The U.S. team is particularly strong down the middle with Eichel, Auston Matthews and Dylan Larkin. Another strength is in net with a trio led by two-time Vezina Trophy-winner Connor Hellebuyck and rounded out by Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

USA Hockey has enjoyed its most success in winning two of the past four world junior championships and six since 2004. Four Nations teammates McAvoy, Oettinger and defenseman Adam Fox were members of the U.S. team that won the 2017 world junior title.

Team Canada officials also went with a veteran-laden group, featuring 14 players who have won at least one Stanley Cup title.

“You can’t put a price tag on experience,” Canada and Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Thursday.

“I truly believe this is a tournament where you’re basically playing three Game 7s (in the preliminary round). … There’s no real margin for error,” he added. “This is as competitive a group as you will find. Every one of these players will lay in traffic for their country.”

The Canadian Press contributed to this story.

