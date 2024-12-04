Anaheim in action against Vegas after shootout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -179, Ducks +149; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks knocked off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in a shootout.

Anaheim is 10-10-3 overall with a 3-6-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a -8 scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 67 conceded.

Vegas is 7-1-1 against the Pacific Division and 16-7-3 overall. The Golden Knights have scored 91 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has scored six goals with six assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Ivan Barbashev has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press