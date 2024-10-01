The Anaheim Ducks are determined to take another step in their interminable rebuilding process

Anaheim Ducks

Last season: 27-50-5, 7th place in Pacific Division.

COACH: Greg Cronin, second season (27-50-5).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 12 at San Jose.

DEPARTURES: RW Jakob Silfverberg, LW Max Jones.

ADDITIONS: C Robby Fabbri, D Brian Dumoulin.

GOALIES: John Gibson (13-27-2, 3.54 goals-against average, .888 save percentage), Lukas Dostal (14-23-3, 3.33, .902).

BetMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 300-1.

What to expect

The excruciatingly slow rebuild of a once-competitive franchise must continue with almost no offseason talent influx after general manager Pat Verbeek largely struck out in free agency. On the brighter side, Anaheim has an enviable core of top young talent from years of solid drafting, and watching those prospects’ evolution could be the only intriguing aspect of this season. The biggest addition could be Cutter Gauthier, the tantalizing 20-year-old forward who arrived last season in a trade from Philadelphia and made his NHL debut in last season’s finale. He has been playing on a line with Leo Carlsson, their gifted 19-year-old playmaker.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Anaheim has two NHL-caliber goalies in John Gibson and Lukas Dostal, who looks ready for a full-time starting job. Gibson will ease into this season after an appendectomy, but the Ducks probably will hope he plays well enough to attract trade suitors for him and the hefty three years left on his Bob Murray-era contract. The Ducks’ young talent is undeniably exciting, from Trevor Zegras’ puck-handling skills to Mason McTavish’s pugnacious two-way play. Tough defenseman Radko Gudas will try to boost his teammates’ competitiveness as the Ducks’ first captain since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement.

The not-so-good: Verbeek’s self-described, five-year rebuilding job is simply going very slowly. Their roster is dotted with marginal NHL players and youngsters who would probably benefit from more minor-league time. Their blue line was poor last season, and it could get even worse if Cam Fowler is traded. Anaheim could use improved contributions from its few veteran forwards, particularly Alex Killorn and Ryan Strome.

Players to watch

The Ducks could be transformed if young defensemen Olen Zellweger, Tristan Luneau and Pavel Mintyukov all assert themselves as NHL-caliber blueliners. All three carry massive potential and high expectations, and the Ducks are counting on them to be the defensive core of their future — quickly, please.

By The Associated Press