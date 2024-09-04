Blue Jackets players, GM try to make sense of tragedy after deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three weeks before the opening of training camp, the Columbus Blue Jackets are seeking to make sense of a senseless tragedy after All-Star winger Johnny Gaudreau and younger brother Matthew died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

President of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell and four of Johnny Gaudreau’s teammates spoke to reporters Wednesday at Nationwide Arena to share their feelings about the 31-year-old before a nighttime candlelight vigil that will include 13 minutes, 21 seconds of silent remembrance in honor of Johnny and Matthew’s jersey numbers.

“While there’s a huge hole in our lineup, there’s an even bigger one in our hearts,” Waddell said, acknowledging questions remain about how the team will move forward. “Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Waddell said the team will look to their leaders, including center and captain Boone Jenner.

Jenner said the Blue Jackets must persevere and support each other as a collective unit.

“As a team, we’re going to get through this together,” Jenner said. “We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere because I know that’s what Johnny would’ve wanted.”

Defensemen Erik Gudbranson said that while he has struggled to find consistent connections with many teammates, Gaudreau’s unique way of driving him crazy brought them together.

“You will continue to inspire me to be just like you,” Gudbranson said.

Gaudreau turned down more money from the New Jersey Devils to sign a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022.

Defensemen Zach Werenski highlighted Gaudreau’s decision to move and embrace the city of Columbus.

“You brought so much joy and excitement to this city,” Werenski said. “I’ve never quite seen anything like it.”

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township on Thursday night when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind at about 8 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Gudbranson ended his statement with a message to people considering driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“If you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not,” Gudbranson said. “Find a way home.”

At the annual NHLPA rookie showcase outside Washington, union executive director Marty Walsh said the tragic situation was having wide-ranging effects around hockey.

“The deaths of Johnny and his brother are impacting a lot of players in the league as a whole and obviously is impacting their alma mater, Boston College, and the people in Boston,” Walsh said. “The tributes are beautiful to see. We’ve just got to continue to support the family the best we can.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Arlington, Virginia, contributed to this report.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By NOAH WEISKOPF

Associated Press