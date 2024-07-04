Hurricanes continue restocking in free agency by signing Jack Roslovic to a 1-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to restock in free agency Thursday by signing forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year contract worth $2.8 million.

Roslovic is the sixth NHL player the Hurricanes have added this week, with new general manager Eric Tulsky in charge as the successor to Don Waddell. The 27-year-old Roslovic finished last season with the New York Rangers and has 234 points in 481 regular-season and playoff games with them, Winnipeg and Columbus.

“Jack is a dynamic player who has been an offensive contributor for his entire career,” Tulsky said. “Adding another right-handed playmaker capable of injecting speed and skill into the lineup will provide a boost to our forward group.”

Carolina also signed forwards William Carrier, Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson and defensemen Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere in an effort to make the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year under coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Next season will be a different kind of challenge after all the talent lost in free agency on a team that reached the second round this spring. Jake Guentzel went to Tampa Bay, Teuvo Teravainen to Chicago, Brett Pesce and Stefan Noesen to New Jersey and Brady Skjei to Nashville.

Questions remain about the future of restricted free agent Martin Necas, whose father has said he wants to be traded to get a bigger role elsewhere. Necas, 25, was tied for third on the team in scoring last season.

Out West, the San Jose Sharks signed two RFA forwards they acquired in recent trades to two-year contracts. Carl Grundstrom, who joined from Los Angeles, got $3.6 million and Ty Dellandrea, sent from Dallas after the Stars’ trip to the Western Conference final, got $2.6 million.

“Carl brings consistent competitiveness to our lineup,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He showed that he is able to contribute not just in the offensive zone, but is also difficult to play against on the defensive end. We’re excited to add him to the organization.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer