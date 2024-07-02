AP weekly global sports photo gallery View Photo

Associated Press photographers were there as fans danced in the rain during the European Championship soccer match between host Germany and Denmark in Dortmund.

In Olympic trials in the United States, track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a world record in winning the women’s 400-meter hurdles in Eugene, Oregon. In gymnastics, Tiana Sumanasekera launches onto the uneven bars in Minneapolis.

Other photos include an India fan waving the flag before the Twenty20 World Cup cricket final at Bridgetown, Barbados, where India beat South Africa by just seven runs in a thriller.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice lifts the Stanley Cup after Game 7 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Florida.

The sports gallery was curated by photo editor Dan Derella in New York.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

By The Associated Press