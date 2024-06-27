The quack is back: NHL’s Anaheim Ducks reveal orange-heavy version of original ‘Mighty Ducks’ logo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks are going back to a version of their original logo made famous by Disney’s “Mighty Ducks” movie franchise.

The NHL team this week unveiled an orange-centric version of the goalie mask in the shape of a duck’s face as part of a rebranding effort that emphasizes its home in Orange County, California.

“As our organization enters a new chapter of Anaheim Ducks hockey, we are proud to reveal our new, refreshed logo and uniform kit that identifies with the Orange County community,” owners Henry and Susan Samueli said. “The Ducks are a symbol of Orange County, and our pivot to orange with an updated, iconic logo encompasses our past, present and future.”

Founded and brought into the league by Disney and beginning play in the 1993-94 season, the team was originally known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. The purple jerseys that were synonymous with the first 12 years of existence got a look on the silver screen at the end of “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” which came out in March 1994.

The Samuelis bought the team in 2005 and changed the name to the Anaheim Ducks. With that came a shift to gold, black and orange and version of a web-footed D-shaped logo, including “Ducks” spelled out across the front of jerseys when Anaheim won the Stanley Cup in 2007.

The Ducks and Southern California-rival Los Angeles Kings rebranded at the same time. The Kings brought back a modernized version of the silver, black and white logo and uniforms made popular during Wayne Gretzky’s time with them in the ’90s.

