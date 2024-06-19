Partly Cloudy
New Jersey Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames

By AP News
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.

New Jersey sent 6-foot-6, 23-year-old defenseman Kevin Bahl and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick to Calgary.

Markstrom, a 34-year-old Swede, will be part of a tandem with fellow veteran Jake Allen next season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald got Allen at the trade deadline in March.

New Jersey missed the playoffs this season after having a team save percentage of .896 that was in the bottom five in the NHL.

Markstrom is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $6 million. The Flames are retaining 31.25% of Markstrom’s salary, which works out to $1.875 million annually.

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

