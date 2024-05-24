Winnipeg Jets promote associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach, replacing the retired Rick Bowness View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets promoted associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach Friday, replacing the retired Rick Bowness

The move comes almost three weeks after Bowness retired. A former Jets left wing, Arniel joined Bowness’ staff in 2022.

The 61-year-old Arniel helped Bowness lead the Jets to a 98-57-9 record and two playoff appearances over two seasons. This season, Bowness was a finalist for the NHL’s coach of the year award after the Jets went 52-24-6 and finished second in the Western Conference.

But the success did not translate to a postseason run. For the second postseason in a row, Winnipeg was eliminated in five games in the first round, this time at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Arniel filled in for Bowness three times for family and health reasons over the past two seasons. Arniel was 15-7-3 over those stretches, including 10-5-2 this season.

Arniel played 11 seasons in the NHL with Winnipeg, Buffalo and Boston, finishing with 149 goals and 189 assists in 730 games. He was 45-60-18 as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl