Anaheim takes losing streak into game against Edmonton

Anaheim Ducks (24-45-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-23-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has gone 44-23-4 overall with a 14-7-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers rank 10th in the league serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim has a 5-12-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 24-45-4 record overall. The Ducks are first in the league with 403 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 51 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 30 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Urho Vaakanainen has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.2 assists, 6.1 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press