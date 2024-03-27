Edmonton in action against Los Angeles after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (38-22-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-23-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers took down the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton is 43-23-4 overall with a 13-7-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 10th in NHL play with 285 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Los Angeles has a 10-4-4 record in Pacific Division play and a 38-22-11 record overall. The Kings have a +41 scoring differential, with 221 total goals scored and 180 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 93 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has nine goals over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 24 goals and 39 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: day to day (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press