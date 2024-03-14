Blackhawks play the Kings after Kurashev’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (33-21-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-43-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings after Philipp Kurashev’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blackhawks’ 7-2 win.

Chicago is 18-43-5 overall and 13-17-4 in home games. The Blackhawks are 4-17-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has gone 19-10-4 on the road and 33-21-11 overall. The Kings have conceded 169 goals while scoring 196 for a +27 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 20 goals and 31 assists for the Blackhawks. Colin Blackwell has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press