Blackhawks play the Ducks after Blackwell’s hat trick

Anaheim Ducks (23-38-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-43-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks after Colin Blackwell’s hat trick against the Arizona Coyotes in the Blackhawks’ 7-4 win.

Chicago has a 17-43-5 record overall and a 12-17-4 record in home games. The Blackhawks have a 4-17-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 23-38-3 record overall and a 13-15-2 record on the road. The Ducks have a 15-24-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won 1-0 in the last meeting. Blackwell led the Blackhawks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 19 goals and 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Blackwell has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has scored 29 goals with 21 assists for the Ducks. Pavel Mintyukov has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Murphy: out (lower body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press