Ducks host the Canucks after Vatrano’s 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (38-17-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-35-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks after Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Anaheim is 22-35-3 overall with a 5-9-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks rank first in NHL play serving 14.2 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver has a 9-6-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 38-17-7 record overall. The Canucks have an 18-7-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Canucks won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 17 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Vatrano has scored seven goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Cam Fowler: day to day (face), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press