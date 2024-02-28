Ducks take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

Anaheim Ducks (20-35-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-37-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to end a three-game slide with a victory against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 15-37-5 overall and 6-11-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have gone 9-21-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has gone 20-35-3 overall with a 4-9-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks rank first in NHL play with 319 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has scored seven goals with 25 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has six assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper-body), Logan Couture: out (groin).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Troy Terry: day to day (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press