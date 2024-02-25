Los Angeles visits Edmonton after shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (29-17-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-20-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Kings took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a shootout.

Edmonton is 11-7-0 against the Pacific Division and 33-20-2 overall. The Oilers are 10th in the league with 234 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Los Angeles is 8-2-3 against the Pacific Division and 29-17-10 overall. The Kings have a +25 scoring differential, with 172 total goals scored and 147 allowed.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Kings won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 37 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has one goal and 21 assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press