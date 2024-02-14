Senators host the Ducks after Tkachuk’s hat trick

Anaheim Ducks (18-32-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-25-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Anaheim Ducks after Brady Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ottawa has a 15-12-2 record in home games and a 22-25-2 record overall. The Senators serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Anaheim has a 10-14-1 record on the road and an 18-32-2 record overall. The Ducks have a 12-19-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 25 goals and 19 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Artem Zub: day to day (lower body), Jake Sanderson: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press