Edmonton visits Los Angeles after Kane’s hat trick

Edmonton Oilers (30-16-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-15-10, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Evander Kane’s hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers’ 5-3 win.

Los Angeles is 23-15-10 overall with a 6-2-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 5-5-5 in one-goal games.

Edmonton is 30-16-1 overall with an 11-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have an 11-4-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup. Kane led the Oilers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 15 goals with 26 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 21 goals and 50 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press