Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player’s death

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended, police said Friday.

Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Oct. 28.

He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the host Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The 29-year-old American, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, died in the hospital.

Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of spectators at the arena in Sheffield.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Friday, the force said in a statement: “On November 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. Today, he has been re-bailed until April 25, 2024.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports