Ducks take on the Oilers after overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (29-16-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-30-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers after the Ducks knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim has an 18-30-2 record overall and a 4-8-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks are 12-19-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton is 10-5-0 against the Pacific Division and 29-16-1 overall. The Oilers have a 26-7-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 15 goals with 22 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 21 goals and 47 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored five goals and added 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-1-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press