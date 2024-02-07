Golden Knights end Edmonton’s 16-game win streak with 3-1 victory in Vegas View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal, Adin Hill stopped 30 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights brought an end to the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Edmonton was looking to tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest NHL win streak.

Instead, with the game tied 1-1 after two periods, Stephenson took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and ripped a shot from the center of the left circle to beat Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner blocker side to put the Golden Knights in front by a goal less than two minutes into the third period.

From there, Hill was spectacular in keeping the Oilers at bay while keeping the crowd energized until the final horn.

Hill, who came in leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.94) and save percentage (.936), made the save of the night when he stymied Leon Draisaitl on a backdoor one-timer late in the third period.

Nic Roy and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights.

Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. Skinner made 23 saves.

The Oilers, who opened the season 3-9-1 before firing coach Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, were just 13-15-1 before their win streak started. Edmonton hadn’t lost a game since Dec. 19 and has improved its record to 29-16-1.

The Oilers have an NHL-best 26-7-0 record since Kris Knoblauch’s first game as bench boss on Nov. 13.

Edmonton wasn’t deterred by committing the first penalty game. After Vincent Desharnais’ poke check forced a turnover to spring a 2-on-0 rush, McDavid took a pass from Draisaitl and beat Hill to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal.

It was McDavid’s 10th goal and 27th point during the Oilers’ 17-game run.

Vegas tied the game when Roy gathered a rebound from the crease, worked the puck to his backhand, and snapped it past Skinner for his 10th goal of the season.

Karlsson’s empty-net goal with 34 seconds left iced the game for Vegas.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Anaheim on Friday night.

Golden Knights: Visit Arizona on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press