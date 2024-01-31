Ducks take on the Sharks following Terry’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (14-32-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-30-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks -178, Sharks +148; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks after Troy Terry’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Ducks’ 3-2 win.

Anaheim has a 17-30-2 record overall and a 3-8-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks are first in NHL play serving 14.1 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has a 14-32-4 record overall and a 5-10-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have an 8-17-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Terry has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mike Hoffman has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Mario Ferraro: out (lower body), Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: day to day (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press