San Jose in action against New York following shootout victory

New York Rangers (29-15-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-31-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -347, Sharks +276; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the New York Rangers after the Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

San Jose is 7-12-2 at home and 12-31-4 overall. The Sharks have an 8-4-0 record in games decided by one goal.

New York is 14-9-2 on the road and 29-15-2 overall. The Rangers are 24-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Rangers won 6-5 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 14 goals and seven assists for the Sharks. Mario Ferraro has five assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press