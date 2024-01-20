Anaheim Ducks F Alex Killorn needs arthroscopic knee surgery, will be out 4-6 weeks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Ducks announced their latest major injury setback Saturday before they faced San Jose.

Killorn played in the Ducks’ most recent game Tuesday at Washington. The team didn’t announce when he was injured.

The veteran joined Anaheim in the offseason after 11 years with Tampa Bay. Killorn missed the first 10 games of this season due to a broken finger. He has six goals and 13 assists in 34 games for the Ducks, who signed the 34-year-old Stanley Cup winner to a four-year, $25 million contract.

Killorn had 11 points in his last 15 games following a slow start with his new team. He is the latest key player to incur a major injury for the Ducks, who appear to be headed to their franchise-record sixth consecutive non-playoff season.

Playmaking forward Trevor Zegras (ankle) and young defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder) are expected to be out at least until late next month, and No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson only returned Monday from a sprained knee. Forwards Max Jones and Brett Leason and defenseman Radko Gudas also have missed games recently due to injury.

