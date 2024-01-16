Ducks in action against the Capitals after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (15-27-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-15-6, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -204, Ducks +167; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks knocked off the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime.

Washington is 11-7-4 in home games and 20-15-6 overall. The Capitals have a -25 scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 121 given up.

Anaheim has a 15-27-1 record overall and a 9-11-0 record on the road. The Ducks have gone 15-5-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 15 goals and 11 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: day to day (undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: out (upper-body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Sonny Milano: out (upper body).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press