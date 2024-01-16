Kings play the Stars after Moore’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (21-11-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-12-5, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -138, Kings +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Trevor Moore’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Kings’ 5-2 win.

Dallas is 25-12-5 overall and 13-8-2 in home games. The Stars have a 9-3-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Los Angeles has gone 14-4-3 on the road and 21-11-8 overall. The Kings have a 4-4-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press