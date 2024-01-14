Hurricanes in action against the Kings after overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (20-11-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -125, Kings +105

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Los Angeles Kings after the Hurricanes took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

Carolina has a 24-13-5 record overall and a 12-3-4 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have scored 145 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Los Angeles is 13-4-3 in road games and 20-11-8 overall. The Kings have given up 98 goals while scoring 128 for a +30 scoring differential.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 6-5 in a shootout. Brett Pesce scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (concussion protocol).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press