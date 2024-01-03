Detroit visits Los Angeles after Perron’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Los Angeles Kings after David Perron’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Red Wings’ 5-3 win.

Los Angeles has gone 7-7-4 at home and 20-9-5 overall. The Kings have an 11-3-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Detroit is 8-9-1 on the road and 18-16-4 overall. The Red Wings have an 18-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 14 goals with 20 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Red Wings: Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press