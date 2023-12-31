Oilers in action against the Ducks following shootout victory

Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-22, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -225, Ducks +184; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout.

Anaheim is 13-22 overall with a 3-6-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks lead NHL play with 198 total penalties (averaging 5.7 per game).

Edmonton is 17-15-1 overall and 7-4-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 16-7-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 8-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 10 goals with nine assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 13 goals with 34 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Troy Terry: day to day (upper-body).

Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press