San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -310, Sharks +248; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will try to end a six-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

San Jose has a 9-23-3 record overall and a 2-9-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have a 7-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Edmonton has a 5-4-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 15-15-1 record overall. The Oilers have a 15-7-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: day to day (illness), Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Calen Addison: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press