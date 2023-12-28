Arizona visits Anaheim after shootout victory

Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-21, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Coyotes knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 6-12-0 record in home games and a 13-21 record overall. The Ducks have gone 9-16-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 6-9-2 in road games and 18-14-2 overall. The Coyotes rank seventh in NHL play serving 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Brett Leason scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has six assists over the last 10 games.

Matias Maccelli has six goals and 20 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press