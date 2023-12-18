Ducks visit the Red Wings after Henrique’s hat trick

Anaheim Ducks (11-19, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -222, Ducks +178; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adam Henrique’s hat trick against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks’ 5-1 win.

Detroit is 15-11-4 overall and 8-5-3 in home games. The Red Wings have a 7-3-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Anaheim is 6-9-0 on the road and 11-19 overall. The Ducks are 7-16-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Red Wings. Michael Rasmussen has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 14 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Henrique has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Dylan Larkin: out (head).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: day to day (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press