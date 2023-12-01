Devils take on the Sharks after overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (5-16-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-9-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -462, Sharks +349; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

New Jersey is 11-9-1 overall and 5-5-1 at home. The Devils are 11-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

San Jose has a 0-10-0 record in road games and a 5-16-2 record overall. The Sharks have a 4– record in one-goal games.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has eight goals and 17 assists for the Devils. Tyler Toffoli has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mike Hoffman has six goals and two assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (upper body), Timo Meier: day to day (undisclosed), Erik Haula: day to day (lower body), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press