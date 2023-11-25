Sharks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -249, Sharks +200; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks as losers of three games in a row.

San Jose has a 3-15-2 record overall and a 1-6-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks rank 10th in NHL play serving 10.6 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver has a 14-6-1 record overall and a 6-2-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are 9-2-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has scored four goals with three assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has five goals over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has scored eight goals with 24 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Canucks: Pius Suter: out (undisclosed), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press