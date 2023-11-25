Oilers play the Ducks following Draisaitl’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (9-11, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Oilers’ 5-0 win.

Edmonton is 6-12-1 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 3-7-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Anaheim is 9-11 overall with a 2-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a -9 scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 65 conceded.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 10 goals and nine assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Strome has two goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press