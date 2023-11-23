Kings visit the Ducks on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks +200, Kings -245

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 9-10 overall with a 2-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks rank second in league play serving 13.7 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles is 1-0-1 against the Pacific Division and 11-3-3 overall. The Kings have an 8-1-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and six assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press