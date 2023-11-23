Canadiens play the Sharks following Newhook’s 2-goal showing

Montreal Canadiens (8-9-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-15-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sharks -102, Canadiens -119

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win.

San Jose has a 3-15-1 record overall and a 3-6-1 record in home games. The Sharks are 2-8-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Montreal is 3-3-2 in road games and 8-9-2 overall. The Canadiens have a 6-3-0 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has four goals and eight assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Michael Matheson has five goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Nico Sturm: out (personal), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (upper body), Arber Xhekaj: day to day (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press