Ducks bring road win streak into game against the Avalanche

Anaheim Ducks (9-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (9-5, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -300, Ducks +235; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 9-5 record overall and a 4-2-0 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have gone 5-0-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Anaheim has a 9-6 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Ducks are first in NHL play with 90 total penalties (averaging six per game).

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has seven goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Jean-Luc Foudy: out (lower body).

Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press